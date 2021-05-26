Selling High on Hype

Rookie tight ends have it tough as it is, so the only way they are going to post decent numbers that will help fantasy football managers is by being in great situations. First-year tight ends usually struggle in their first year in the NFL, whether they are first-round picks or seventh-round picks. Look at last year. Chicago’s Cole Kmet was the highest-drafted tight end and gifted fantasy football managers a 28-243-2 line that won nobody a fantasy title. The sad thing is that no other rookie TE did better. Cleveland’s Harrison Bryant had a couple of good weeks and ended up with 24 catches for 238 yards and three touchdowns. No rookie tight end broke the 300-yard mark and Kmet and Bryant were the only two who had more than 200 yards on the season. And before you think 2019 was better for rookie tight ends, Denver’s Noah Fant was the most productive of the bunch and did not muster 600 yards.