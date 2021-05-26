Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Selling High on Hype

By Michael Goins
Dynasty Football Factory
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring this “dead period”, of impact Fantasy Football content, it’s always good to take inventory of your roster and identify “who’s hot” and “who’s not”, from a Dynasty values perspective. The idea lends itself to helping you make strategic moves and improving your starting line-up production while insulating with production potential. The following recommendations are meant to help you find ways to expand your production potential via the off-loading of “hyped” assets, whether proven or unproven. These examples are not to say that these players possess poor value; rather it’s due to the perceived value that might allow you to move them in to strengthen your overall roster.

dynastyfootballfactory.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Sales#Inventory#Selling#Production Potential#Strategic Moves#Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fantasy Football
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
DawgsDaily

Buy or Sell: JT Daniels Heisman Hype

Georgia Football and the Heisman Trophy are not typically two things that coincide with each other. In fact, a Georgia player has not won the award since all-time great Herschel Walker won it in 1982. Todd Gurley was the last Georgia player in recent memory that had the best shot...
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

BUY or SELL Chris Godwin?? NFL Injury Review | Doctor’s Take

Dr. Jesse Morse and Smitty (@The Fantasy Football Show) discuss the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Chris Godwin and if he can be labeled as “injury-prone”. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at nfldraftdiamonds@gmail.com.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Packers Need to Sell High on Aaron Rodgers

Dan Beyer and Aaron Torres, in for Doug Gottlieb, discuss Aaron Rodgers' current trade value. Dan explains why Rodgers' value will never be higher, and this is the time for the Packers to sell high on the reigning MVP, both giving Rodgers what he wants and giving the Packers the best possible compensation for letting Rodgers go elsewhere. Aaron, however, makes the argument that the Packers still need to do everything they can to make Rodgers happy in Green Bay.
NFLmakeuseof.com

The 6 Best Fantasy Football Apps

The best fantasy football apps are built with a specific type of fanbase in mind. First-timers will want an easier platform that's free to use, while more advanced players will want customization options and reliable player updates. Here are the best fantasy football apps for any kind of player, no...
NFLsportsgamblingpodcast.com

Presenting the SGPN Fantasy Football Podcast

The SGPN Fantasy Football Podcast is your 1.01 of fantasy football podcasts. Each week, Rod Villagomez (@rjvillagomez) loads up the clock for ten rounds of fantasy football analysis with a special guest every episode. From redraft to dynasty, IDP, to Best Ball, we’ve got you covered with the best fantasy football strategies.
NFLchatsports.com

Is This The Year To Believe The Hype Around The Browns? It Seems Like It!

Long gone are the days in which the Browns were the NFL’s laughing stock. Especially after last season’s performance it’s time to start really getting behind the Browns and the hype they’re bringing into the upcoming NFL season. NFL Odds experts have Cleveland very high up in their predictions list and it’s easy to understand why. HC Kevin Stefanski worked wonders last season with a team that was dealt with injury blows here and there. From losing key players like Odell Beckham Jr. and having Myles Garrett who played at 50% of his strength last season, yeah, 50%, now imagine Garrett playing at 100%, the Browns still put on a show week in and week out.
NFLpff.com

Fantasy Football: The Guide to Selecting 1.06 in 2021 Best Ball Drafts

Top-end fantasy football options abound in the middle of the first round of fantasy drafts, offering any number of paths to a 2021 best ball title. Let's dive into the routes available from the 1.06 draft slot — we've already gone over the best plans for the first five selections as part of PFF’s inaugural Best Ball DraftKit. Drafting at the 1.06 creates an easy path to stack the Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints and Washington Football Team.
NFLrotoballer.com

Old Faces, New Places: Free Agent Fallers

There is no way to describe the average NFL front office. Each franchise has its own set of rules, follows different parameters when evaluating players, and builds its roster in a very particular way. Even with a clear mindset, an organization's principles might be tweaked in order to accommodate players into the salary cap, for example, which makes decisions even harder to take and for us to understand in some cases.
NFLchatsports.com

Cole Beasley gets no love from ESPN’s fantasy football experts

While the start of the 2021 NFL season feels like it’s in the distant future, fantasy football drafts will be here before we know it. This series will take an early look at the Buffalo Bills and some fantasy football expectations for this season. If you’ve followed any of my...
NFLrotoballer.com

Rookie Tight Ends in Best Fantasy Situations (Post-Draft)

Rookie tight ends have it tough as it is, so the only way they are going to post decent numbers that will help fantasy football managers is by being in great situations. First-year tight ends usually struggle in their first year in the NFL, whether they are first-round picks or seventh-round picks. Look at last year. Chicago’s Cole Kmet was the highest-drafted tight end and gifted fantasy football managers a 28-243-2 line that won nobody a fantasy title. The sad thing is that no other rookie TE did better. Cleveland’s Harrison Bryant had a couple of good weeks and ended up with 24 catches for 238 yards and three touchdowns. No rookie tight end broke the 300-yard mark and Kmet and Bryant were the only two who had more than 200 yards on the season. And before you think 2019 was better for rookie tight ends, Denver’s Noah Fant was the most productive of the bunch and did not muster 600 yards.
NFLKentucky New Era

They Call Him Waffle House | Hype Videos

Titans agree to terms with Falcons on trade for WR Julio Jones. Subscribe to the Titans YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2M1n3Kd. For More Titans NFL Action: https://bit.ly/2LWlmxy. For more Titans action: https://www.tennesseetitans.com. Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/titans. Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/titans. Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/titans.
NFLCBS Sports

2021 Fantasy football draft prep: Tips, rankings, best advice, rookies, top 150 from top experts

Michael Thomas was considered one of the biggest Fantasy football busts last season, as he was a major disappointment after being taken in the first round of most drafts. Injury issues played a significant role in Thomas not playing up to his previous stellar levels, but when he was available to play, he averaged just 12 points per game in PPR leagues, which did not even crack the top 35 at wide receiver. Identifying players from the 2021 Fantasy football rankings who may not live up to expectations is very important, as such performers can sink your season.
NFLcheathamcountyexchange.com

It's hard to buy the Julio Jones hype, rumors

There used to be a game where one person whispered something to another, and that person whispered to another until it go back to the first person. Some called the game telephone, and there are other names for it, as well. With social media, there is no need for such...
NFLPosted by
Sportress

Tom Brady sports ‘7X CHAMPION’ shirt in new Instagram hype post

There is no offseason when it comes to Tom Brady’s social media activity, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller surely will get NFL fans going with a new hype post shared on Instagram. The post in question features a photograph of Brady rocking a t-shirt on which his unparalleled championship...
NFLUSA Today

WATCH: This Justin Fields hype video will give you chills

Since we’re still some four months away from the start of the Bears’ regular season, all we can do now is think about the upcoming season ahead of the start of training camp in late July. While the excitement level wasn’t incredibly high in early April, that all changed when...
NFLYardbarker

NFL Stirs Excitement For OBJ Return With Hype Video

The NFL is a marketing machine that does not miss a beat. Between the NFL Draft and the schedule release, it has done a great job generating excitement for the upcoming 2021 season. Its latest efforts to stir enthusiasm involves the Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Yesterday on...
NFLFakeTeams

Julio Jones to be traded to the Tennessee Titans

Details are still rolling in, but here’s the latest on a trade that SHOULD go through pending Jones’ physical:. But mostly we care about the fantasy football impact here. The Titans skill group now has some high-end weapons, with Tennessee now able to spread out defenses with two stud receivers in AJ Brown and Julio Jones, as well as running back Derrick Henry in the backfield. From a real life standpoint, this could result in loads of 1-on-1 coverage for each receiver, and more efficiency from King Henry (which is scary).
Video Gamesrotoballer.com

Call of Duty DFS Lineup Picks (6/6/21) - DraftKings Daily Fantasy

Hello there eSports DFS enthusiasts, and welcome back to RotoBaller's coverage of Call of Duty DFS contests for DraftKings! Welcome to another week of Stage 4 COD DFS! What a great Saturday! Bance and Cammy really killed it today and Optic, unfortunately, choked in Control and let Paris take a map. Minnesota made it quick for the poor Seattle Surge who can't seem to get anything right. Let's keep the momentum.