Williams: Remembering what we lost, hoping for brighter days
On March 13, 2020 – as the COVID-19 pandemic began to spread in the U.S. – the federal government ordered a halt to nursing home visitation, group dining, and communal activities. The impact upon residents is unimaginable. Typically, under federal law, a nursing home “must provide services and activities to attain or maintain the highest practicable physical, mental, and psychosocial well-being of each resident [.]”www.seacoastonline.com