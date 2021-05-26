Cancel
Dover, NH

Williams: Remembering what we lost, hoping for brighter days

Seacoast Online
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn March 13, 2020 – as the COVID-19 pandemic began to spread in the U.S. – the federal government ordered a halt to nursing home visitation, group dining, and communal activities. The impact upon residents is unimaginable. Typically, under federal law, a nursing home “must provide services and activities to attain or maintain the highest practicable physical, mental, and psychosocial well-being of each resident [.]”

