Emily Ratajkowski Is Peak Normcore in an Oversized Suit

It's been 13 years since Nicole Richie launched House of Harlow 1960, her clothing and accessories line for Revolve, but for the first time ever, she's teamed up with her sister Sofia, for the spring collection. In fact, this is the first time the sisters have worked on a project, period. If you're a fan of House of Harlow 1960, you know that the brand's aesthetics is distinctly '70s-inspired, and with Sofia's signature effortlessly cool California-girl touch added to the mix, you have the perfect grouping of pieces to wear throughout this summer of reemergence.