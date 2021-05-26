Emily Ratajkowski Is Peak Normcore in an Oversized Suit
Emily Ratajkowski is back on the street style scene, and her latest look is an unexpected take on summer style. Yesterday, the new mom was photographed walking around New York City wearing an oversized suit from Havre Studio. While out and about with her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, and their son, she opted out of a traditional top underneath the tailored jacket and went with a bra top from A-list basics brand Boodywear instead. Leaning in to the off-duty vibe, she finished her laid-back 'fit with a pair of coveted New Balance sneakers.www.harpersbazaar.com