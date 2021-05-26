Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Emily Ratajkowski Is Peak Normcore in an Oversized Suit

By Today's Top Stories
Harper's Bazaar
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmily Ratajkowski is back on the street style scene, and her latest look is an unexpected take on summer style. Yesterday, the new mom was photographed walking around New York City wearing an oversized suit from Havre Studio. While out and about with her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, and their son, she opted out of a traditional top underneath the tailored jacket and went with a bra top from A-list basics brand Boodywear instead. Leaning in to the off-duty vibe, she finished her laid-back 'fit with a pair of coveted New Balance sneakers.

www.harpersbazaar.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Emily Ratajkowski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Balance#Street Style#Vibe#Peak Normcore#Havre Studio#Boodywear#Missoma#Summer Style#Fresh White Sneakers#Summer Suiting#Pic#Baby Sly#Brand#Walking#Husband#La#Square Framed Sunglasses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gold
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MakeupPosted by
StyleCaster

Bella Hadid & Kourtney Kardashian Are Fans Of This Face Serum—& It’s On Sale

When celebs including Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, Kourtney Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski are all fans of one skincare brand, you know it’s got to be good. And Dr. Barbara Sturm’s products are just that and more. You can find them and hundreds of other deals during Violet Grey’s 2021 Memorial Day sale. We’re talking luxe hair, skin and makeup brands that don’t usually go on sale all for 20 percent off—but not for long.
Beauty & FashionWho What Wear

Kendall Jenner Wore the Shirt Trend That Isn't Actually a Shirt

Kendall Jenner may not have started the trend she just wore out in L.A., but she's certainly wearing it well. The trend in question is wearing a tailored vest as a shirt. In the fall and winter, vests were more of a layering piece, but now that it's almost summer, fashion girls are transitioning to wearing them as standalone pieces.
Beauty & FashionVogue

Hailey Bieber Puts A ’70s Spin On Summer Suiting

Seventies suiting has been hot property of late. Harry Styles looks to Gucci’s Alessandro Michele for his nostalgic looks. For the Brit Awards, he wore a funky geometric-patterned get-up, complete with a double-breasted blazer, flared tailored trousers and Gucci’s iconic bamboo-handle bag. It appears Hailey Bieber has borrowed from the...
Beauty & FashionIn Style

Gigi Hadid's Sweater Looks Like It Was Made By Your Grandma

As a supermodel, Gigi Hadid can wear just about anything and look good. Confirming this theory ahead of the weekend, the new mom stepped out in a knitted sweater that looked like it came straight out of your grandma's closet — and effortlessly pulled it off. On Friday, Hadid was...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
whowhatwear

Nicole and Sofia Richie Designed the Chicest Summer Clothes for Revolve

It's been 13 years since Nicole Richie launched House of Harlow 1960, her clothing and accessories line for Revolve, but for the first time ever, she's teamed up with her sister Sofia, for the spring collection. In fact, this is the first time the sisters have worked on a project, period. If you're a fan of House of Harlow 1960, you know that the brand's aesthetics is distinctly '70s-inspired, and with Sofia's signature effortlessly cool California-girl touch added to the mix, you have the perfect grouping of pieces to wear throughout this summer of reemergence.
Beauty & Fashionpursuitist.com

Celebrities with Best Faux Fur Coat

Many celebrities that have used their fashion and their platform to advocate for many ongoing issues. One issue is animal cruelty with many products such as makeup and clothing. There is no excuse that these products are the only ones out there because celebrities have made it clear that there...
RetailVogue

Bella’s Hypebeast-Approved Tracksuit Is As Comfortable As It Is Stylish

Given the frequency with which some of us have worn tracksuits over the past year, our loungewear sets probably deserve a well-earned break. But trophy trackies have always been a key pillar of Bella Hadid’s off-duty wardrobe. Testament to the supermodel’s love of streetwear, her newest vibrant separates come courtesy...
ApparelIn Style

Jessica Alba Wore These Platform Sneakers With a Power Suit, and It’s All I Can Think About

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. The brain space I have dedicated to the emerald green suit Jessica Alba wore to the bell-ringing ceremony of The Honest Company going public last month is admittedly excessive. But after a year of monochromatic sweatsuits and understimulating celebrity style inspiration, it feels so good to see the return of the original power suit (and an outfit worth envying).
Celebritiesdistincttoday.net

Emily Ratajkowski puts on a very leggy display in moss green skirt

She has been blissfully bonding with her baby boy Sylvester ever since his arrival in March 2021. But Emily Ratajkowski enjoyed some well-deserved parents-only time as she stepped out in New York City with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard on Tuesday. The model, 29, and her spouse, 34, were spotted taking...
Designers & CollectionsRefinery29

Gigi Hadid’s Crochet Top Is On-Trend & Still Available For $60

Crochet fashion is no longer reserved for your grandmother’s closet, and Gigi Hadid’s latest outfit is clear evidence. Over the weekend, the supermodel stepped out in New York City wearing a crochet crop top from Mango, paired with mustard pants, white slides, and a beaded necklace. The yellow top featured a polo-like neckline with short sleeves and embroidered flowers.
Beauty & FashionUS Magazine

Get the Look: Kendall Jenner Paired Cowboy Boots With Sweats

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Most of Us tend to throw on sweats when we’re feeling lazy or want to be comfortable, but how great would it be if we could dress up our favorite joggers for more occasions? It turns out you can still rock your comfiest pants and create a cute look. It’s all about the right styling, and our latest inspo comes courtesy of Kendall Jenner!
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Rihanna's Summer Dress Has Over 7.9 Million Likes On Instagram

There is no place like home. Most people who move away from their native country for a job or other personal pursuits will likely agree that sometimes you can’t help but feel a nagging nostalgia for the little things like the people, food, or even style. Hollywood stars aren’t immune to this sentiment either, as evidenced by Rihanna. While promoting her latest Fenty Skin product, Rihanna wore a custom crochet dress made by Instagram user @shasweets23 in Barbados. Rihanna, if you don’t recall, was born in Saint Michael, Barbados and always shows off her pride for her home country on social media.