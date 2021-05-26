Cancel
This Is What Dodge Vipers Are For

By Raphael Orlove
Jalopnik
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is a Dodge Viper? Is it an idea — a reinvented Shelby Cobra, an American TVR, a spectacle in horsepower too imposing to drive — or is it a car? Is it meant to sit in a garage like a trophy? No. It is meant to be driven as fast as possible, to crush roads into submission. Here, then, is the Viper as it is meant to be, at the deadly Targa Tasmania this year.

