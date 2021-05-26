This Is What Dodge Vipers Are For

With big comfort, a 1940s style, and a modern powertrain, this 1948 Buick Super Restomod is a real attention getter. In the 1940s, Buick tapped into a segment in the automotive market that called for big, roomy comfort and fuel-efficient engine options. That call was answered by the Buick Super. Starting with the Roadmaster platform, Buick put an in-line engine under the hood and fitted the interior with all its best comfort options. While these options quickly made the model an American favorite at the time, by today’s standards these bulky outdated cars have little, outside a legendary style, going for them. However, when you take one of GM’s most infamous and customizable subframes from the 1970s fitted with one of the best GM engines of the early 1990s and mix that with the incredible style of the late 1940s, a legendary vehicle becomes even more legendary.