CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

5@5: New anxiety cure? | Bowery raises $300M | Warehouses incorporate robots

By New Hope Network staff
newhope.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleResearchers have discovered that a plant-derived substance called beta-sitosterol, which has been marketed for years as a nutraceutical, reduces anxiety in mice. They're hopeful the supplement might have a similar effect on humans. One notable advantage of the ingredient is that it is naturally present in a variety of edible plants—including avocados, pistachios, almonds and other nuts—and it is thought to be generally safe for consumption already. Science Blog reports.

www.newhope.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

If You Have This Dole Product at Home, Throw It Out Now, FDA Says

When you head to the grocery store, you tend to pick up products from brands you know and trust, like Dole, the world's largest fruit and vegetable company. They produce more than 300 culinary staples, from bananas and pineapples to juices and pre-made salads. Unfortunately, if you picked up one particular vegetable made by the company recently, you could be putting your health at risk. On Sept. 10, Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. announced it is voluntarily recalling one of its products after a sample tested positive for E. coli. Read on to find out if something in your fridge could make you or your family sick.
FOOD SAFETY
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its COVID Vaccine

There are a lot of potential changes on the horizon for Moderna. In August, the vaccine manufacturer completed its submission to receive full approval for its vaccine in people 18 years and older from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is still being reviewed. Then, earlier this month, Moderna submitted another application for a booster dose, requesting authorization to give half-doses to the general public as a supplemental third shot. Now, Moderna is planning to evolve its COVID vaccine in another way.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anxiety#Robots#Fresh Food#Warehouses#Bowery Farming#Tech Crunch#Labor#North American#The Wall Street Journal#Wakefern Food Corp#Shoprite#The Fresh Grocer#Gourmet Garage#Supermarket News#Csa
MindBodyGreen

The Best Time Of Day To Take Vitamin D, According To Experts

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Vitamin D is a crucial nutrient for our health and well-being for a number of reasons (think mood, bone health, immunity, and more).* Unfortunately, though, many of us don't get enough. Research demonstrates an alarming 93% of Americans fail to get in just 400 IU per day from their diet—and the science is abundantly clear that 400 IU doesn't even come close to cutting it, anyway.
NUTRITION
easyhealthoptions.com

The green fruit that keeps deep belly fat away

Did you know that there are two types of fat on your body — one that you see each time you look in the mirror and one that is deeper and more dangerous?. That’s right, the fat that sits right under the surface of your skin, known as subcutaneous fat is the one responsible for the bulge you may be battling on your hips and thighs.
FITNESS
EatThis

Costco is Already Selling This Insanely Popular Holiday Treat

No matter where you get your groceries you probably remember when hot chocolate bombs completely exploded in popularity during the 2020's Holiday season. Lots of stores had them on shelves, but they were snatched up quickly. After debuting them in early October last year, Costco is taking precautions this year to make sure hot chocolate bombs are stocked for all members who want them by putting them out extra early.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
Ladders

Here’s why you keep waking up at 3am

You know the scene. You wake up in the middle of the night and roll over to check your phone, but you don’t really need to. You already know it’s 3am. Most people wake up several times during the night. This is often accompanied by the body shifting its position. These nightly awakenings usually coincide with transitions from one sleep stage to another and are so brief, we often don’t remember them in the morning.
MUSIC
Best Life

If You Bought This at Kroger, Throw It Away Immediately, FDA Warns

As the leading supermarket chain in the U.S., Kroger is many of our go-to stop for groceries. But while it's generally very reliable, it's no stranger to the occasional recall. In June, customers had to throw out pre-made pasta dishes they had bought at Kroger due to undeclared allergens, and then in August, cooked shrimp from the grocery store was recalled for potential salmonella contamination. Now, the chain has had to recall another food item for bacteria concerns. Read on to find out if you need to throw out one of your most recent Kroger purchases.
FOOD SAFETY
Best Life

Never Make This One Popular Food in Your Slow Cooker, FDA Warns

Your slow cooker is probably one of the most beloved tools in your kitchen. Whether you're looking to let the flavors of your chili build all day long or you have a busy day ahead and want dinner ready to go later, your slow cooker is there to get the job done. However, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warns against making one popular food in your slow cooker because doing so could be toxic. To see what you should always prep before putting it in your slow cooker, read on.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Have This Milk at Home, Get Rid of It Now, FDA Says

Milk has long been heralded as a healthy drink, with popular ad campaigns and parents alike touting its benefits for building strong bones and providing essential vitamins and minerals. Unfortunately, if you've got one particular type of milk in your fridge, drinking it could do more harm than good, according to experts. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is now cautioning against drinking this one kind of milk right now—read on to find out if you should be purging your fridge of this product.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Never Buy This One Food From Aldi, Customers Say in New Survey

They say you get what you pay for, right? Well, Aldi—the German discount grocery chain with incredibly low prices on basics staples, produce, and other goods—has a whole host of fans. For the most part, Aldi shoppers are satisfied with what the grocery store has to offer, but there some instances in which customers feel like a product isn't even worth its low price. A new survey of 600 shoppers found that there was one food people say they would never buy from Aldi. Read on to find out what you may want to skip on your next trip to Aldi.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mother Jones

My Wife Was Dying of Brain Cancer. My Boss at Amazon Told Me to Perform or Quit.

Amazon has long been accused of treating its workers as expendable. The stories of contract drivers forced to pee in bottles and warehouse employees whose labor is tracked down to the second have become infamous. But the misery doesn’t stop there. Amazon’s white-collar workers—the ones who write the code and...
CANCER
EatThis

One Major Effect Pickle Juice Has on Your Gut, Says Science

If you're a pickle person, you might confess that… yes, you savor the chance to down a swig of pickle juice on occasion. Turns out, this may be a good idea as science suggests a penchant for pickles (and the pungent juice they're soaked in) may actually provide some advantages to your health—especially for your gut.
SCIENCE
EatThis

Costco Is Discontinuing This Beloved Spice

Correction: An earlier version of this story erroneously said all Litehouse Foods products were being discontinued at Costco; in fact, new products are coming to warehouse shelves in the coming months. Quite a few new items are available at Costco right now, many of which are fall- and holiday-themed. As...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy