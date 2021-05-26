5@5: New anxiety cure? | Bowery raises $300M | Warehouses incorporate robots

Your slow cooker is probably one of the most beloved tools in your kitchen. Whether you're looking to let the flavors of your chili build all day long or you have a busy day ahead and want dinner ready to go later, your slow cooker is there to get the job done. However, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warns against making one popular food in your slow cooker because doing so could be toxic. To see what you should always prep before putting it in your slow cooker, read on.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO