5@5: New anxiety cure? | Bowery raises $300M | Warehouses incorporate robots
Researchers have discovered that a plant-derived substance called beta-sitosterol, which has been marketed for years as a nutraceutical, reduces anxiety in mice. They're hopeful the supplement might have a similar effect on humans. One notable advantage of the ingredient is that it is naturally present in a variety of edible plants—including avocados, pistachios, almonds and other nuts—and it is thought to be generally safe for consumption already. Science Blog reports.www.newhope.com
