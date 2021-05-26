2021 Flames Report Card: Noah Hanifin

A week after having season-ending shoulder surgery, Noah Hanifin joins us to talk about the year that was. On this episode, Flames defenceman Noah Hanifin joins us from his home in Boston (15:20). The blueliner went down with a shoulder injury on April 24 and recently had surgery to repair the damage. He looks back on the year and the steps he took to become one of the team's best defenders, and how he's approaching the off-season with a long stretch of rehab on the horizon. Plus, Ryan and Brendan break down a busy week at the Scotiabank Saddledome, touch on the impact Sean Monahan had this year, and look ahead to the final three games, where a number of Flames' prospects could make their NHL debuts.