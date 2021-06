The Blackhawks have been relying on their excellent European scouting department for a handful of years now to help fill holes in the roster. Not all of them have been successful and very few have actually stayed with the Blackhawks organization for long, but there is no denying they’ve lured over some gems to North America. In his rookie season, Pius Suter looks like he could be one of the success stories, so let’s break down how he compared to other European free agents who signed with Chicago.