NY State Ethics Panel Fails To Take Action In Scandal Involving Former Cuomo Aide

State Senator George Borrello made a stop in New York City on Thursday to urge Governor Andrew Cuomo to sign legislation that would make Nourish NY a permanent state program. The Sunset Bay Republican joined Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz, a Queens Democrat, at a weekly food distribution site in Queens. The two legislators made the request after volunteering at a weekly food distribution event, which was established at the height of the pandemic in response to overwhelming need. Borrello, who is the ranking member of the Senate Agriculture Committee and co-prime sponsor of the bill, said, "While the COVID crisis is ending, the problem of food insecurity is ongoing, which is why it is urgent that the Governor sign this measure into law as soon as possible. This will provide certainty to our agricultural partners and food banks so that they can move ahead with planning their budgets and operations for next year." The Nourish NY initiative was launched in April 2020 in response to the surge of people in need at food banks across the state, as well as the hardships facing farmers affected by supply chain disruptions.