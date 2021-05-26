Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

NY State Ethics Panel Fails To Take Action In Scandal Involving Former Cuomo Aide

waer.org
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleSome members of the state’s ethics commission pressed for a subpoena to look into a controversy over Governor Andrew Cuomo’s hiring of former aide Larry Schwartz as a “volunteer” COVID-19 vaccine czar for the state. The state Attorney General is investigating whether Schwartz inappropriately tried to trade political loyalty for vaccine deliveries to some county leaders. Cuomo’s appointees to the ethics commission voted the proposal down.

www.waer.org
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Heastie
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Impeachment#Volunteers#The Ethics Commission#Senate#Republican#Assembly#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Ethics
Related
Healthwshu.org

Bill To Create Opioid Settlement Locked Box Awaits Cuomo's Signature

A bill that would require New York State to create a locked box for funds from future opioid drug manufacturer settlements is now at Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s desk. The measure, which has bi partisan support, as well as the backing of the state’s Attorney General, Letitia James, would change Cuomo’s practice of placing the money into the state’s general budget fund.
Georgia StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

Georgia ethics panel investigates spending by former senator

Georgia ethics officials say they’re moving ahead with an ethics investigation against a former state senator accused of illegally spending campaign money on personal expenses after he left office. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the Georgia Government Transparency & Campaign Finance Commission voted Thursday to pursue a case against former...
Public Healthwnynewsnow.com

Governor Cuomo’s Emergency COVID Powers Will End Friday

NEW YORK – After continued calls from several lawmakers in New York State, the COVID-19 state of emergency will end Friday. After lifting many COVID related mandates last week, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the news on Wednesday. Once the state of emergency ends, public meetings will no longer have to...
Albany, NYPress-Republican

Prosecutors break with Cuomo on new discipline panel

ALBANY — A newly-retooled oversight commission for examining misconduct complaints against county prosecutors is a waste of taxpayer resources and could impede investigations, the District Attorneys Association of the State of New York (DAASNY) contends. The association lost the battle over the retooling of the Commission on Prosecutorial Conduct when...
New York City, NYnystateofpolitics.com

Cuomo signs bill creating prosecutor conduct panel

A commission overseeing the conduct of New York's local prosecutors was signed into law on Thursday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a move that is being cheered by supporters of criminal justice reform but comes with reservations from district attorneys. The approval of the bill comes as state lawmakers in recent...
New York City, NYwnynewsnow.com

State Senator Borrello Urges Governor Cuomo To Sign “Nourish NY” Bill

NEW YORK STATE – Legislation connecting farms to food banks in New York is almost law, as supporters of the bill wait on Governor Andrew Cuomo’s signature. Co-sponsored by State Senators George Borrello and Michelle Hinchey, alongside Queens Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz, the Nourish NY bill was pushed through the statehouse with a unanimous vote.
HealthWRGB

NY GOP chairman criticizes Governor Cuomo's fireworks display

ALBANY (WRGB) — The New York State GOP chairman made scathing remarks on Thursday about the state of politics in New York state. Nick Langworthy blasted Democrats for failing to impeach Governor Cuomo before the end of the legislative session, as the governor still faces multiple scandals. He also ripped...
Albany, NYsaratogatodaynewspaper.com

Gov. Cuomo: State Mandated Covid Restrictions Lifted

ALBANY — On Tuesday June 15, Day 472 since the state began counting COVID-19 infections, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the state was lifting state-mandated pandemic restrictions “effective immediately.”. New York State which once counted the highest infection rate in the nation, is today the lowest, the governor said during his...
HealthPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Cuomo Believes Vaccine Will Be Needed To Leave New York State

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is offering advice to residents who want to travel. Gov. Cuomo continues to encourage New Yorkers to get vaccinated. "If you are vaccinated, there are more opportunities for you. You're going to see venues opening up with vaccinated sections and unvaccinated sections. And you're going to have more of a chance to participate in activities and resume life," Cuomo said.
Educationchautauquatoday.com

Borrello Blasts Cuomo Over Lack of School Reopening Guidance

The school year is now officially over, but superintendents across New York State have been expressing concern about a lack of guidance from the state regarding the reopening of schools in September. State Senator George Borrello is blasting Governor Andrew Cuomo over the matter, saying that this issue has not only superintendents, but also administrators and teachers, "perplexed" over how to prepare for the next school year. He says the same thing happened last year...
New York City, NYchautauquatoday.com

Cuomo announces COVID State of Emergency will end on Thursday

With New York State's COVID-19 state of emergency set to expire on Thursday, Governor Andrew Cuomo today announced in New York City that it will not be renewed. During a briefing, Cuomo said, "The emergency is over...it will not be renewed." The Governor did indicate that CDC guidelines will remain in effect and local governments may continue to enforce mask requirements...
New York City, NYchautauquatoday.com

Borrello Urges Cuomo to Sign Legislation Making Nourish NY Permanent

State Senator George Borrello made a stop in New York City on Thursday to urge Governor Andrew Cuomo to sign legislation that would make Nourish NY a permanent state program. The Sunset Bay Republican joined Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz, a Queens Democrat, at a weekly food distribution site in Queens. The two legislators made the request after volunteering at a weekly food distribution event, which was established at the height of the pandemic in response to overwhelming need. Borrello, who is the ranking member of the Senate Agriculture Committee and co-prime sponsor of the bill, said, "While the COVID crisis is ending, the problem of food insecurity is ongoing, which is why it is urgent that the Governor sign this measure into law as soon as possible. This will provide certainty to our agricultural partners and food banks so that they can move ahead with planning their budgets and operations for next year." The Nourish NY initiative was launched in April 2020 in response to the surge of people in need at food banks across the state, as well as the hardships facing farmers affected by supply chain disruptions.
PoliticsJezebel

Gov. Cuomo's Inner Circle Has Been Secretly Fundraising for a Former Aide Who Was Convicted of Bribery

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is currently facing numerous allegations of sexual harassment, as well as other lies and abuses of power during the pandemic, and soon he might have another charge to add to the list. Apparently, Cuomo’s inner circle has been quietly fundraising for a former aide of the governor who was convicted of bribery in 2018, reports the New York Times.
Albany, NYPosted by
The Associated Press

Some donors sticking with Cuomo after harassment allegations

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s political star was dimmed by allegations he sexually harassed women and misled the public about COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes. Some of the Democrat’s most reliable political contributors — including unions, wealthy executives and Democratic Party officials — say they still plan to give money to his expected campaign for a fourth term in office.