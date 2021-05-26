Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian’s Reaction To Failing A Big Law Exam Is Strangely Relatable

By Ineye Komonibo
Refinery29
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Kim Kardashian first revealed that she was pursuing a career in law, the world wasn’t quite sure how to take her seriously; how easy would it be to pivot from life as a reality star and beauty mogul to a career in criminal law? Not easy at all, hints a new clip from an upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians — Kim’s hit a wall in her studies after experiencing her first big law-related failure.

www.refinery29.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Virginia State
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaliyah
Person
Kim Kardashian West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Robert Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Khlo Kardashian#Kuwtk#E#Kuwtk#Fylse#Clip#Marital Issues#Star#Criminal Law#People#Law Graduates#Et Pt#Test Takers#Torts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

How Kim Kardashian just showed Kanye West subtle support

Ever since Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce was announced, details about the split have been kept under wraps. But if the 40-year-old's latest Instagram post of son Saint is anything to go by, they're trying to be as civil and supportive as possible. Back in January, Page Six reported...
CelebritiesScreenrant.com

KUWTK: Why Kourtney May Be Getting More Popular Than Her Sister Kim

Lately, Kourtney Kardashian of Keeping Up With the Kardashians has been in the news for her love life, amongst other things. Overall, the news about the reality TV star has been positive and relatable to fans and audiences. On the other hand, Kim Kardashian has somewhat fallen out of the public eye after her divorce. Kourtney may now be surpassing her starlet sister.
Celebritiesrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Kim Kardashian West buys iconic Janet Jackson video outfit

It was Janet Jackson's 55th birthday over the weekend, but Kim Kardashian West got the gift. The reality star/mogul shared on her Instagram stories over the weekend that she had purchased the outfit Jackson wore in the music video for her hit 1993 single, "If." Kardashian West shared birthday wishes...
CelebritiesScreenrant.com

KUWTK: Kim Throws Major Shade At Khloe's New Dior Outfit On IG

Many Keeping Up With The Kardashians viewers are shocked to see Kim Kardashian indirectly criticizing her sister Khloe Kardashian's new outfit on Instagram. There's a symbiotic relationship between the world of fashion and the cast members of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Every Kardashian-Jenner sister is responsible for building countless fashion trends throughout the past 15 years. On the top of that list is the SKIMS founder Kim. She has not only influenced people to opt for certain styles but has also built a business out of it.
CelebritiesWFAA

Kim Kardashian Reveals She Did Not Pass First Year Law Student Exam

Kim Kardashian West is opening up about her experience studying law. In a sneak peek clip from an all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality star admits to sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian that she did not pass her first year law student exam. "So you guys, I did not pass the baby bar," Kim confesses in the episode, which was filmed in October 2020. "I am a failure. I spent six weeks straight, 10 to 12 hours a day, studying and it was so important for me to take this. And to not pass gets your spirit down and just makes you want to give up."
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Watch Kim Kardashian Think She's A 'Failure' After Disappointing Results From First Law Exam

She’s the queen of marketing her lucrative brands of apps, clothing and beauty products, but Kim Kardashian is having a rougher go in her quest to become a lawyer. It appears that the legal hopeful received some disappointing results from her first baby bar law exam, and a new preview for the May 27 episode of E!'s Keeping Up With the Kardashians shows Kim sharing those results with viewers, as well as with sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian.
Los Angeles, CAVanity Fair

Kim Kardashian’s Former Staffers Are “Suing the Wrong Person,” Claims a Source

Kim Kardashian might need to put her new legal expertise to the test after being sued by seven former employees over unpaid wages. According to Page Six, in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Monday, members of the reality star’s gardening and maintenance staff who worked at her $60 million Hidden Hills mansion are accusing her of being late with payments, withholding 10% of their wages for taxes but then failing to give that money to the government, denying them overtime, and occasionally forcing them to work through meal breaks. The seven defendants—Aron Cabrea, Rene Ernesto Flores, Jesse Fernandez, Robert Araiza, Andrew Ramirez, his brother Christopher Ramirez and son Andrew Ramirez Jr.—also reportedly claim that they did not receive itemized pay stubs for their labor and are seeking compensation for both unpaid wages and overtime owed. One of the defendants claims that when he brought up the issue of overtime, taxes, and meal breaks, he was immediately fired, while a 16-year-old ex-employee is alleging that he was made to work well over the maximum 48 hours legally permitted for an underage summer employee, per Page Six.