As an introvert, I tend to isolate myself when I’m hurt, but opening up to others has become the best gift I’ve given myself. Being an introvert definitely has its challenges. In a noisy world where everything (and everyone) screams for attention, it’s difficult to be the gentlest voice in the room. I’ve felt this way since I was a kid. There was always someone with a louder voice, a bigger ego, and a seemingly more important quest. This has always frustrated me, but not as much as it hurt me deeply, because I never knew when the world would finally listen.