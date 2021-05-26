Cancel
Video Games

Amazon Drops Surprise PS5 Restock Dividing PlayStation Fans

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis morning Amazon surprised and divided PlayStation fans after dropping a PS5 restock out of nowhere. In 2021, the PS5 remains near impossible to buy. Not only is demand for the console still sky-high, but production remains constrained by component shortages and shipping complications. As a result, each PS5 restock is a bonafide event, especially when Amazon drops stock, as the retailer doesn't drop PS5 restocks as much as other retailers like GameStop, Walmart, Best Buy, and Target. Due to this, each restock usually lasts a bit longer as there's more actual stock, but today all of the stock sold out in less than two minutes.

comicbook.com
