Amazon Drops Surprise PS5 Restock Dividing PlayStation Fans

Walmart released a new PS5 stock today, and it did not go well. To an extent, every PS5 restock -- whether it's Walmart, GameStop, Best Buy, Amazon, Target, or any other retailer -- doesn't go well. Supply is still very limited whilst demand is still through the roof. That alone is a volatile combination. Throw in scalpers with stock-gobbling bots and website issues, and what you get is a consistently horrid time. That said, today's PS5 restock at Walmart took it to the next level. Typically, Walmart restocks are some of the better restocks, but not today. In fact, today's PS5 restock at Walmart may have been the most disastrous restock of 2021, if not since the release of the console last year.