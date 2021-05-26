Cancel
Apple and Epic’s trial ended Monday—here’s a quick recap

By Jordan McDonald
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple and Epic’s three-week trial came to a close on Monday. Here’s what you missed if you were busy wiping out Tomato Town. Rewind: The dispute started in August 2020 when Epic Games, creator of Fortnite, tried to circumvent Apple’s App Store rules by using its own in-game payment system. In response, Apple axed Fortnite from the App Store.

Tim Cook
