Apple and Epic’s trial ended Monday—here’s a quick recap

Did you ever want to highlight some text on a web page, and have it still highlighted when you come back any time in the future? Then iPadOS 15’s Quick Notes is for you. Quick Notes is a system-wide way to quickly take a note in iPadOS 15 and macOS Monterey. On the iPad, you swipe up from the bottom-right corner of the screen and the new panel appears, floating over the rest of the screen like a window. You can add anything to a Quick Note, but the really neat part is that if you select text in a web page, you can clip it to the note. Once done, that text on that web page will stay highlighted, whenever you visit.