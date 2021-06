One and Done Workout is a simple and concise workout routine developed by the fitness enthusiast and guru, Meredith Shirk. This 7-minute routine employs the Sprint Interval Training (S.I.T.) strategy that activates the body’s metabolism to yield positive results in fitness and weight loss. This workout routine takes a small portion of your day, and it gives impressive results in as little as two weeks. However, many people still wonder whether the One and Done Workouts are worth it and if they have negative consequences or not. Read this review to find out more about this program for yourself.