But Do We Get to Fight the Giant Robot in This Build?. There are some things a good rogue-lite needs to keep in mind when preparing to lead players to their deaths for the hundredth time. In our opinion, the most important things a rogue-lite needs are fast-paced combat, strong visual and sound design, an engaging world to explore, and a solid in-universe reason for the player character to be so willing to die. That reason can be anything from a quest for revenge to a need for escape to a desire that needs to be fulfilled no matter what–it just needs to exist and be something the player can get behind. In Blade Assault, the protagonists’ motivation is a desire to overthrow the corrupt military that rules their post-apocalyptic sci-fi world, which is easily one of the most relatable motivations anyone can have in 2021.