My life changed after I first played Sonic the Hedgehog 2 on the Sega Genesis. All of us look back on the games of our childhood with a certain unique fondness. This love can often be rose-tinted, and it is a love that is very much forgiving. Some of these games haven’t aged well. Some of these franchises have lost their steam or died out entirely. Sonic the Hedgehog, for all his glory, has had a life of more downs than ups.