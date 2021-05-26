The Untold Truth Of Billy Preston

Tom Petty’s first single came with the Heartbreakers on the band’s self-titled debut album in 1976. Written by Petty and performed by him, Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench, Ron Blair and Stan Lynch, “Breakdown” clocks in at less than three minutes. Though when performed live, Petty nearly doubled its runtime because of an added guitar solo, which was actually part of the original recording. On that same note, the distinctive guitar riff that begins “Breakdown” was actually intended to just be used at the end, but when a fellow musician suggested weaving it throughout the song, Petty called his band back into the studio in the middle of the night to re-record the now-famous version.