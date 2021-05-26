2021 Player Review: Michael Del Zotto was a positive add to the roster
Michael Del Zotto was signed to a professional tryout contract prior to the 2021 season and was quickly signed to a one year contract before the season started. The veteran defenseman had played for six different teams prior to the donning the Union Blue. He's known as being an offensive defenseman and wasted no time proving that out. At one point, early in the season, Del Zotto briefly led the team in points.