2021 Player Review: Michael Del Zotto was a positive add to the roster

With the 2020-2021 NHL season in the books and playoffs about to begin, it’s time to take a look at where the Columbus Blue Jackets are and where they are headed. Fair warning, it’s not pretty, at least not half of it anyway. Reflecting back on the season, the team seemed to shore up their problems at center signing Minnesota Wild veteran Mikko Koivu. Before that was the trade with Montreal that brought Max Domi to town, a winger longing to play center but didn’t have the opportunity north of the border. Finally, we had former first-round pick Pierre Luc Dubois here to lead those guys at the position.