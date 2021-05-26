Cancel
Bring back my girls! Paramount Plus reveals the Drag RaceAll Stars 6 lineup and premiere date

By Tatiana Tenreyro
A.V. Club
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor RuPaul’s Drag Race fans, the All Stars lineup RuVeal feels like the rush film buffs get when the Oscar nominees are announced. It’s the moment we wait for every year, where we see if our favorite queens who haven’t won the crown yet can get a chance to be in the Drag Race Hall Of Fame. The casting’s been announced—and the choices will definitely get a strong reaction from fans. This time, things will be a little different. Instead of airing on VH1, All Stars has found a new home at Paramount+. The new season premieres on June 24 with two episodes instead of just one. And that also means Paramount+ will feature Untucked.

