Bring back my girls! Paramount Plus reveals the Drag RaceAll Stars 6 lineup and premiere date

Want to know The Voice season 21 premiere date following the events of the finale? We’ll take a look at that within this piece!. The first thing that is worth noting here is, of course, the fact that the singing show will be coming back for another season. That shouldn’t come as too great of a shock, given that it has been such a staple of the NBC lineup for so many years now. (What is a little more surprising, however, is knowing that there will only be one cycle of the show in the 2021-22 season; NBC is moving away from airing a season in the spring.)