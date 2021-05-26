How Long You Should Wait Before Having A First Kiss Might Surprise You

OK, can I just say how stressful and confusing it is to go on a first date and not know if you're going to end it with a kiss? Seriously, even if there are all these vibes going on, there's really no way to know for sure that you're going to smooch with this person, is there? But if you don’t end up kissing on the first date, then how many dates should you wait before kissing? According to experts, that answer all depends on both of your comfort levels.