Exploring the Heat’s Adebayo-Dedmon pairing and if it’s a sustainable solution vs. Bucks

By Anthony Chiang and
Miami Herald
 9 days ago

After losing the first two games of its first-round playoff series, the Miami Heat is in search of solutions. Could a Bam Adebayo and Dewayne Dedmon frontcourt pairing be one?. That remains to be seen, but it seems like Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is willing to at least explore the combination. In the middle of the Heat’s 34-point blowout loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 at Fiserv Forum on Monday, Spoelstra played Adebayo and Dedmon together for extended minutes for the first time since they became teammates last month.

