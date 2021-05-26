3rd Annual Middletown Pride Celebrations Taking Place This June
Middletown Pride is holding virtual and in-person events throughout Pride Month to raise awareness, celebrate and empower Middletown’s LGBTQIA+ residents. The first ever Middletown Pride Virtual Pride Parade will take place on Saturday, June 5, starting at 1:00 pm. CT Live! Host Taylor Kinzler will be emceeing the event, which promises to be fun and interactive while showcasing the overpouring pride of all residents. NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut are proud media partners of the Middletown Pride Virtual Pride Parade.www.nbcconnecticut.com