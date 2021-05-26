Cancel
Brooklyn, NY

News 12 'Pump Patrol' finds lowest gas prices in NYC ahead of Memorial Day weekend

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews 12 is on "pump patrol" to help you save money just in time for Memorial Day weekend travels. AAA predicts that more people will be hitting the road this holiday weekend. AAA reports that traveling on the road is expected to go up by 50% compared to 2020, with nearly 12 million Americans are predicted to go on a road trip. This could mean that the demand for gas might increase ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Memorial Day Weekend#Cars#Gas Stations#Road Trip#Highway Patrol#Americans#Mobil#Shell#Gasbuddy Com#Global Gas#Aaa#Pump Patrol#Gallon#Rockaway Parkway#Atlantic Avenue#Motorists#Baychester Avenue#Demand#Canarsie
