Even as the world slowed down over the past year, atmospheric carbon dioxide kept piling up. As of this May, the Earth’s atmosphere has more carbon dioxide than ever recorded, according to two separate data analyses by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and Scripps Institution of Oceanography. Scientists started accurately measuring atmospheric CO2 from atop the Mauna Loa volcano nearly 60 years ago; last month’s readings show that levels are 50 percent higher than pre-industrial estimates at 419 parts per million. Some experts think they may be the highest numbers the planet has seen in more than three million years.