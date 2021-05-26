She had cancer as a child. Now, she’s returned to the hospital as a nurse
They were only children when they were diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, the most common childhood cancer. But the two young South Florida girls, who didn’t know each other, underwent rigorous treatments, endured harsh side effects and gained a heartfelt appreciation for the medical staff that cared for them. That appreciation led to a calling to enter the medical profession and become nurses themselves. Here are their stories:www.miamiherald.com