Sex Crimes

Registrant Rights Responsibility Group challenges government over-reach of “sex-offender” tracking

By 8 O'Clock Buzz
wortfm.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you know that a 2003 Supreme Court ruling, claiming a 80% recidivism rate of sex offenders was based on an unfounded and unsupported statement by a prison social worker? And a high-school romance of an 18-year old with a 16-year old classmate that “goes too far” could result in a lifetime of GPS monitoring? These are only a couple of the issues described and being challenged by Ron Schroeder, Chair of the Registrant Rights Responsibility Group of the Ex-incarcerated Persons Organizing (Ex-PO) action group.

www.wortfm.org
Related
Congress & Courtsnationallawforum.com

SCOTUS Slashes Scope of Cybercrime Statute

The Supreme Court handed down a decision significantly narrowing the scope of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (“CFAA”), a federal statute that can impose both criminal and civil liability on anyone who “intentionally accesses a computer without authorization or exceeds authorized access”, in its first-ever decision addressing this law.
Congress & CourtsWTVR-TV

Supreme Court won't review men-only draft registration law

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it won’t take up a case that asked it to decide whether it’s sex discrimination for the government to require only men to register for the draft when they turn 18. In a statement on Monday, three justices said Congress is weighing whether...
Congress & Courtsoc-breeze.com

US Supreme Court unanimously rules on immigrant status case

The United States Supreme Court issued an unusual unanimous decision in the case of noncitizens seeking to change their immigration status from Temporary Protect Status to lawful permanent residency. From an article by Maryellen Fullerton at SCOTUSblog:. The Supreme Court unanimously ruled on Monday that noncitizens who have been granted...
ImmigrationPosted by
hillcountrynews

Supreme Court limits green card path for TPS holders

The Supreme Court on Monday limited the path to U.S. permanent residency for foreign citizens with temporary immigration protections, closing a window that allowed some immigrants …. Sign up to keep reading — IT'S FREE!. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has switched...
Public Healthindiaeveryday.com

Identify children left in distress by COVID-19, Supreme Court tells Tamil Nadu

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Tamil Nadu government to expedite and complete the process of identifying COVID-affected .... Identify children left in distress by COVID-19, Supreme Court tells Tamil Nadu. This article is published at 07 June 2021 02:10 from Tamilnadu News Headlines, click on the read full article link below to see further details.
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Won’t Reconsider Male-Only Draft (1)

The U.S. Supreme Court won’t reconsider its previous decision upholding the nation’s male-only draft even though restrictions on female combat troops no longer stand. In its 1981 decision, Rostker v. Goldberg, the court said requiring only men to register for selective service isn’t sex discrimination because—at the time—women were barred from combat roles. Men in the U.S. must register for the draft on their 18th birthday or potentially face criminal penalties.
Worldiharare.com

Acquitted MDC Activist Loses Wife, Property After Spending Eight Years In Jail

Acquitted MDC Activist Loses Wife, Property After Spending Eight Years In Jail. Following his acquittal, after spending 8 years in jail for a crime he didn’t commit, MDC activist Tungamirai Madzokere’s joy was short-lived after he found his wife and property gone. Madzokere who went to prison as a married...
Public SafetyPosted by
newschain

Family of boy pushed into river ‘may pursue private prosecution’ over death

The family of a 13-year-old boy who died after he was pushed into a river could pursue a private prosecution against the teenager responsible, campaigners have said. Christopher Kapessa was pushed into the River Cynon in South Wales by a 14-year-old boy in July 2019, but the Crown Prosecution Service decided not to charge the teen and described the incident as a “foolish prank”.
Congress & CourtsWTVR-TV

Supreme Court issues 2 unanimous decisions

The Supreme Court issued two decisions Monday, its first of what's expected to be a slew of decisions the high court will hand down in the weeks ahead of its summer break. In the first decision, the court unanimously ruled against an undocumented immigrant who attempted to challenge a charge of unlawful reentry into the U.S.
Congress & Courtsaclunv.org

Supreme Court Ruling is a Win for Investigative Journalists and Civil Rights Researchers

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court issued a decision interpreting the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA), a federal anti-hacking law from the 1980s which has proven ill-suited to the modern internet. The Supreme Court’s opinion in Van Buren v. United States, narrowing the scope of the CFAA, will have positive consequences for online civil rights testing, research, and data journalism.