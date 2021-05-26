Registrant Rights Responsibility Group challenges government over-reach of “sex-offender” tracking

Did you know that a 2003 Supreme Court ruling, claiming a 80% recidivism rate of sex offenders was based on an unfounded and unsupported statement by a prison social worker? And a high-school romance of an 18-year old with a 16-year old classmate that “goes too far” could result in a lifetime of GPS monitoring? These are only a couple of the issues described and being challenged by Ron Schroeder, Chair of the Registrant Rights Responsibility Group of the Ex-incarcerated Persons Organizing (Ex-PO) action group.