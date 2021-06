The latest undertaking within Markem-Imaje’s long-standing commitment to sustainability encourages the use of multi-purpose MEK-free inks which cut Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) emissions by up to 50%. The company is planting one tree in Peru for each case purchased, initially for a total of 3,000 trees. This will help restore biodiversity and improve conditions for local communities there, while helping to fight global warming, thanks to the CO2 stored in the wood.