Raisa Flowers Inspires Herself in Calvin Klein’s Pride Campaign
Raisa Flowers has stayed booked and busy throughout the last year, pandemic be damned. The New York City-based makeup artist is responsible for some of our favorite beauty looks—including that Rihanna Essence cover—and is a regular contributor to editorials and campaigns alike. Her artistry is instantly recognizable: flawless skin, bold and imaginative eyes, and equal parts inspirational and picture perfect. Beyond her impeccable face beats, Flowers is also a fierce advocate for representation of all types in the fashion industry. She’s been vocal about the pushback she’s received as a plus-size, black and queer makeup artist and works hard to ensure inclusivity for all types of bodies and faces.worldnewsera.com