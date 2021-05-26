Giada De Laurentiis' Tips For The Best Grilled Steak

While Giada De Laurentiis is best known for her Italian cooking — one quick look at some of the recipes on her Giadzy website will prove that to be her niche — she doesn't always just dabble in the rich and hearty side of the food spectrum. De Laurentiis is also known to roast some veggies and throw them into her recipes to encourage her daughter, Jade, to eat more of them. Her frittatas, likewise, are her quick and easy way to work some veggies and protein into a meal and have some variety outside of just scrambling some eggs.