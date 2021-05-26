Giada De Laurentiis' Tips For The Best Grilled Steak
Giada de Laurentiis knows that when summer starts to sing her siren song of lazy days by the pool and backyard gatherings with family and friends, we all want to show off our grilling prowess. The California chef with a Hollywood-famed family, who just happens to be BFFs with the grill master himself, Bobby Flay, is not too shabby herself when it comes to firing up the barbecue and grilling up the perfect steak. De Laurentiis' blog Giadzy has compiled a list of tips to help take the guesswork out of the grilling process and to ensure every bite of your succulent steak will be juicy and mouthwatering.www.mashed.com