Closed Loop Partners launches circular plastics fund

For years, companies have been under pressure to tackle deforestation in their supply chains, with palm oil a particularly high profile and seemingly intractable problem. Global production of the commodity has increased steadily over the past five decades to more than 70 million metric tons a year at present. Escalating corporate demand has resulted in wide-scale deforestation, particularly in Southeast Asia and Central and Western Africa where forests have been cut or burned down to make space for palm tree plantations, leading to increased carbon emissions, habitat loss for many species of animals and plants, and often the displacement of indigenous communities.