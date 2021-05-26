Janette Murrell
Janette R Murrell, age 85 passed away on May 17, 2021 in Melbourne FL. Janette was born May 28, 1935 in Perry, IA to Harry T Hoagland and Hilda M (Appenzeller) Hoagland. She attended Perry schools graduating in 1953, and then attended the American Institute of Business in Des Moines IA. She married high school sweetheart Robert Murrell on April 18, 1954. The couple moved to Ames, IA where she worked for WOI Radio and Iowa State University while Robert attended school. In 1957 they moved to Elkader, IA where Robert taught high school vocational agriculture.www.fayettecountynewspapers.com