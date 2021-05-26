Europa League final bold predictions: Can Emery exploit a Maguire absence in Manchester United-Villarreal?

Arsenal is set to welcome West Bromwich Albion to the Emirates Stadium in an English Premier League fixture on Sunday, with a Baggies loss securing their relegation back down to the Championship. West Brom currently sits in 19th place with 26 points, 10 points back of 18th-place Burnley. The Gunners, meanwhile, enter this contest on the heels of a disappointing Europa League exit in the semifinals earlier in the week, as they remain in 10th place, three points back Everton in eighth. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will continue to look the ways of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for offense, as the Gunners desperately need a victory over a West Brom side that has a -34 goal differential.