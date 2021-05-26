Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

76ers vs. Wizards live stream: Watch NBA playoffs, TV, start time, Game 2 prediction, odds, point spread, line

By Ashleigh Durden
worldnewsera.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a tough loss in Game 1, the Washington Wizards will be looking to bounce back in Game 2 of their series against the Philadelphia 76ers, while the Sixers will be aiming to jump out to a 2-0 lead. The Wizards competed hard and gave the Sixers all that they could handle in the first game, but ultimately the Sixers showed why they were one of the best teams in the league all season as they were able to close out the game down the stretch for a 125-118 victory.

worldnewsera.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Seth Curry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Teams#Nba Live#Go Game#The Washington Wizards#Washington Wizards Date#Wells Fargo Center#Nbatv#Phi#The Game#Prediction#Sixers Teammates#Double Teams#The League#Fubotv Odds#Line#Live Stream
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAtelegraphherald.com

NBA: Curry, Embiid help 76ers top Magic, clinch top seed in East

Seth Curry scored 20 points, Joel Embiid had 13 points and 11 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers clinched the top seed for the playoffs in the Eastern Conference with a 122-97 home victory over the Orlando Magic on Friday night. Ben Simmons added 13 points and nine assists to help...
NBAUSA Today

On This Day: Kawhi Leonard sends 76ers home with Game 7 buzzer-beater

Two years ago today, Kawhi Leonard hit perhaps one of the greatest shots in postseason history to send the Toronto Raptors to the Eastern Conference Finals with a win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Of course, Leonard pulled up from the corner to drain the game-winning shot over Joel Embiid at...
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

76ers lead wire to wire against Pistons

Joel Embiid scored 29 points on 11-of-13 shooting to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers to their season-best eighth consecutive victory, 118-104 over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. Philadelphia's Dwight Howard added 19 points and 14 rebounds. Howard (14,250 career rebounds) moved past Walt Bellamy (12,241) and into 11th place on...
NBALeader-Herald

76ers wrap up Eastern title, Wizards clinch play-in spot

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid and the 76ers are happy to have earned home-court advantage for the playoffs — but they are a long way from their goal. Seth Curry scored 20 points, Embiid had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Philadelphia clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference with a 122-97 victory over the Orlando Magic on Friday night.
NBASan Francisco Chronicle

Warriors' Steph Curry edges Bradley Beal for second career scoring title

With 3:43 left in the first quarter of the Warriors’ game Sunday afternoon against the Grizzlies at Chase Center, guard Stephen Curry passed Wizards guard Bradley Beal for his second career scoring title. Curry is the 19th player in NBA history to win multiple scoring titles. To get there, Curry...
NBAdailyjournal.net

Wiz to face Celtics after beating Hornets for 8th in East

WASHINGTON — The Washington Wizards finished eighth in the Eastern Conference standings and set up a play-in matchup against the No. 7 Boston Celtics by coming back to beat the Charlotte Hornets 115-110 Sunday with Bradley Beal scoring 20 of his 25 points in the second half. The Hornets, who...
NBANBC Sports

Beal fights through injured hamstring to lead Wizards

It wasn’t until about 30 minutes before tip-off that coach Scott Brooks knew he’d have his best player in the most important game of the season. Just eight days after he suffered a left hamstring strain, Bradley Beal was back in the lineup to try and push the Wizards into the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 115-110 win over the Hornets.
NBABullets Forever

Westbrook leads Wizards from Eastern Conference basement to 8th place finish

Another outstanding game from Russell Westbrook, quality performances from Ish Smith and Robin Lopez off the bench, and a decent game from Rui Hachimura was enough to the Wizards to dispatch the Charlotte Hornets and lock down 8th place in the Eastern Conference. They’ll face the injury-riddled Boston Celtics Tuesday...
NBAnumberfire.com

Wizards' Raul Neto (hamstring) will be GTD Tuesday

Washington Wizards point guard Raul Neto (left hamstring strain) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's play-in game against the Boston Celtics, per head coach Scott Brooks. What It Means:. Neto missed the final two games of the regular season due to a strained left hamstring. Davis Bertans drew the...
NBAenquirerjournal.com

Homesley signs mult-year deal with Wizards

Former Porter Ridge High star Caleb Homesley signed a multi-year contract with the Washington Wizards on Saturday, the team announced via Twitter. Homesley was originally picked up by Washington after the 2020 NBA Draft and assigned to the G League. While the Wizards’ G League affiliate didn’t participate this season, Homesley played 16 games with the Erie BayHawks during the 2020-21 season.
NBAYardbarker

Dwight Howard Dunk in Pacers 76ers Game

During Tuesday's game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers, Dwight Howard and former Pacer George Hill linked up for a dunk. Late in the first quarter, Hill blew by the Pacers' defense and drew the bigs up for his shot, and went on to lob a beautiful pass to Howard to slam down.
NBAYardbarker

76ers Playoff Watch: Celtics' Jaylen Brown Suffers Season-Ending Injury

The 2020-2021 NBA season just hasn't been an ideal year for the Boston Celtics. Last year, Boston entered the NBA Playoffs as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. Led by notable stars Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kemba Walker, the Celtics managed to clinch the third seed in the East.
NBAESPN

Heat's Udonis Haslem ejected after dustup with 76ers' Dwight Howard

It took almost five months for Udonis Haslem to play in a game for the Miami Heat this season -- and he didn't last very long. Haslem, who appeared in a game for an 18th straight season, played three minutes before getting ejected early in the second quarter of Thursday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
NBABleacher Report

Bradley Beal Says Hamstring Injury Won't Be '100%' for Wizards vs. Celtics

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal said he will not be at 100 percent for the team's play-in game against the Boston Celtics because of his lingering hamstring injury. "There's no setback. I didn't injure it any worse than it already, so that's positive. Obviously it won't be 100 percent. I've just got to manage it the best I can," Beal told reporters Monday.