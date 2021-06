If you’re ready to buy a new home and struggling to find something you like, chances are you’re wondering, “When will the housing shortage be over?” – and you’re not alone. It’s not just a California housing shortage, the entire country is experiencing extremely low inventory on the real estate market. The housing market has turned into a feeding frenzy of home buyers fighting over an extremely limited number of homes for sale and a lot of house hunters are wondering how much longer this situation will last. The answer is another 6 years at least.