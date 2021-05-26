McNeilus to introduce 'tech-forward' products
McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing Inc, an Minnesota-based Oshkosh Corp. company, will debut the latest in its fleet of technology-forward innovations at Waste Expo, June 28-30 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall. The company is featuring the new Zero Radius automated side loader with CartSeeker Curbside Automation in the McNeilus booth No. 1823. CartSeeker brings artificial intelligence (AI) to curbside waste collection, reducing costs by 8 percent, according to the company. The McNeilus Metro Pak Plus rear loader will be featured in the food and beverage pavilion.www.wastetodaymagazine.com