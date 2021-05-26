Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

London Company Building Digital Ecosystem for Creators in Sub-Sahara Africa

tippnews.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON, U.K., May 26, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Pioneering London-based ForeMedia Group Plc (an international company well known for its top-rated extensive media and entertainment operations in Nigeria and United Kingdom, along with delivering Afro-centric media and entertainment to audiences worldwide), is delighted to announced that it is building the first digital ecosystem for talented entertainment creators in sub-Saharan Africa.

tippnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sub Saharan Africa#London Company#Sahara#Foremedia Group Plc#Afro#Pwc#Founder Ceo#Africans#Non African#The Foremedia Group#Pef#Https Www
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Economy
Place
Africa
Related
Africagloballandscapesforum.org

Building partnerships for rangeland restoration in Africa

Rangelands occupy one-third of all land on earth, are home to important biodiversity, support more than 2 billion people and significantly contribute to the SDGs. Despite their importance, rangelands continue to be characterized by chronic underinvestment and high degradation. This session will build on the ongoing global rangeland dialogue by stakeholders (UNCCD member countries, NGOs/IGOs, and rangeland local users). It will also discuss the role of partnerships – governments, local communities, the private-sector – in rangeland restoration and the impacts in Africa. The session will showcase on-the-ground impacts from countries and outline the role of women and youth.
Healthdevex.com

What it would take to build Africa's local production capacity

By 2030, Africa’s health market is estimated to be worth hundreds of billions of dollars, making a strong case for building local production capacity in the continent — an agenda that has taken hold as countries realize the deadly consequences of relying on imports for health products like COVID-19 vaccines.
Businessthefintechtimes.com

Standard Chartered and Microsoft Partner to Drive African Growth

Standard Bank and Microsoft have announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the digital transformation of Africa’s largest financial institution and further drive the continent’s growth. The Bank’s growing investment in the Microsoft Cloud will enable the innovation, efficiencies, and resilience required to respond to market dynamics and customer needs. This...
Businessthebftonline.com

Boost for digital transformation in Africa as Huawei pens deal with ATU

The African Telecommunications Union (ATU) has today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with tech giant Huawei that will see African countries and organizations build capacity for ICT transformation. Under the agreement, Huawei will provide training on skills development, including reskilling and upskilling for ATU members. The MoU will also...
Agriculturegetnews.info

Modern economics, policy and technology can prepare Africa’s agricultural space for the future

Through Nwassa, African farmers are being empowered by connecting them to markets beyond their immediate environment, using simple technology. According to insight by one of the world’s top consulting firms, McKinsey & Company, the agricultural sector remains one of the most important sectors of the economy for many African countries. McKinsey sights that more than 60 percent of the population of sub-Saharan Africa is smallholder farmers, and as of 2019 about 23% of sub-Saharan Africa’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) comes from agriculture.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Digital Transformation in Fashion Market is Booming Worldwide | Microsoft, IBM, AWS

Latest released the research study on Global Digital Transformation in Fashion Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Digital Transformation in Fashion Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Digital Transformation in Fashion. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Microsoft (United States),IBM (United States),Google (United States),AWS (United States),SAP (Germany),Adobe (United States),Autometrix (United States),Corel (Canada),Autodesk (United States),CGS (United States).
Businessaithority.com

Nuvei And Discover Global Network Sign Acquiring Agreement To Increase eCommerce Acceptance

Nuvei and Discover® Global Network partner to enhance borderless eCommerce opportunities for merchants and cardholders worldwide. Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, announced that its wholly owned subsidiary has signed an acquiring agreement with Discover® Global Network, the payment brand of Discover.
Public HealthEurekAlert

COVID-19 disruptions in sub-Saharan Africa will have substantial health consequences

Boston, MA--Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, many African leaders implemented prevention measures such as lockdowns, travel bans, border closures, and school closures. While these efforts may have helped slow the spread of the virus on the continent and continue to be important for its containment, they inadvertently disrupted livelihoods and food systems and curtailed access to critical nutrition, health, and education services. A new series of studies by researchers from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and colleagues from the Africa Research, Implementation Science and Education (ARISE) Network finds that these disruptions may have serious consequences for nutrition and health and exacerbate existing inequities--key areas for policymakers to address as the pandemic continues.
BusinessElectronic Engineering Times

Techsauce Expands Platform to Elevate Thailand as Leading ASEAN Tech Startup Hub

Techsauce is expanding its tech knowledge sharing platform to elevate Thailand as the leading tech startup hub in Southeast Asia. Techsauce is expanding its tech knowledge sharing platform with three new services to elevate Thailand as the leading tech startup hub in Southeast Asia. Techsauce also aims to enable Thai startups to scale onto the global stage and support business organizations’ digital transformations.
Industrythebftonline.com

Increased demand paves way for expansion of Africa’s sugar industry

A new focus report produced by the Oxford Business Group (OBG), in partnership with the International Sugar Organization (ISO), explores the potential that Africa’s sugar industry holds for growth on the back of an anticipated rise in regional demand. The report was presented to ISO members during the MECAS meeting at the Organization’s 58th Council Session, on June 17th 2021.
Economybitcoinke.io

Being Sandboxed has Given Us Deeper Insights into the True Objectives of Regulators, Says CEO, CentBee, South Africa

In a recent interview, the CEO of CentBee has revealed the value that comes from getting sandboxed in South Africa. One of the key benefits highlighted was the opportunity to engage deeply with operations with regulators and helping influence regulation in a more crypto-friendly way. ___________________________________________________________________. : Ripple and Bitcoin...
Economynewtelegraphng.com

Broadband: MTN Nigeria to invest N640bn

MTN Nigeria has unveiled plans to invest N640 billion, approximately $1.5 billion, over the next three years to expand broadband access across the country. According to the company, this is in line with the Federal Government’s 2020- 2025 National Broadband Plan and in support of MTN Group’s strategy, Ambition 2025: Leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress.
Businessfinextra.com

Accenture invests in digital payments company Imburse

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in Imburse, a cloud-based, payments-as-a-service enterprise platform that simplifies the way businesses around the world access the global payments ecosystem. Founded in Zurich, Switzerland in 2018, Imburse works with global insurers, banks and other large companies to easily connect...
Businessfintechf.com

Mobiquity announces expansion into Asia-Pacific

Today Mobiquity, a full-service digital transformation enabler, announces its expansion into Asia-Pacific with the appointment of former Microsoft and IBM Director, Gustavo Quiroga, as Vice President of Business Development Financial Services, APAC. The expansion of Mobiquity’s service offering into APAC is supported by its existing client base in Banking and...
Economypmldaily.com

NCBA Bank: Investing in technology to offer inclusive financial services

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa — “We have a view or a mission to be Africa’s most valued digital platform for financial services which then means we are seeking to move to not just identify ourselves as abank but actlally identify ourselves as a marketplace upon which financial services are offered, upon which customers can then find innovations that impact positively their daily life. So that also was a primary motivation for the investment we made with HUAWEI (e.Huawei.com) and the continued collaboration with them.” – Eric Muriuki Njagi, Group Director for Digital Business, NCBA.
Public HealthPosted by
The Conversation Africa

A COVID-19 vaccine plant in Africa? This is what it would take to build one

The COVID-19 crisis has revived discussions on localising vaccine manufacturing to the African region to reduce the dependence on imports. The fact that Africa is lagging so far behind on the COVID-19 vaccination compared with Europe and North America has highlighted the importance of the issue. Most African countries depend on the WHO-sponsored COVAX scheme, which buys COVID-19 vaccines from manufacturers by pooling demand, thus enhancing their bargaining power. It also offers discounts for least developed countries.
AnimalsScience Now

Rain in sub-Saharan Africa can mean more butterflies in Europe

The “butterfly effect” may have it all wrong. Instead of a single insect’s wing flap setting off a distant tornado weeks later, rain in sub-Saharan Africa can lead to more wing-flapping butterflies in southern Europe come the next spring, a new study finds. Orange-hued with black and white wing tips,...