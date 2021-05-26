Prokhor Poltapov – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2020-21 Team: Krasnaya Armiya Moskva – MHL(#13) What stands out about Prokhor Poltapov is his confidence. Despite his small 5-foot-11 stature, he plays a power game. He takes a straight-line approach to driving play and is just as likely to try to go through an opponent as he is to go around him. He also has strong puck-handling skills and can dangle or toe-drag his way around opponents. It makes him a nightmare to defend against in 1-on-1 situations because he keeps defenders guessing whether he’s going to attack them, bull rush through them, or try to go around.