UPDATED June 2, 2021 Five companies have issued recalls for enoki mushrooms that may be contaminated with Listeria. The recalled mushrooms were sold under the brand names Guan’s, Concord Farms, Conah, Rainfield Marketing Group, and Sun Hong Foods. These companies stated in their recall announcements that they were not aware of any illnesses associated with these products. However, anyone who has purchased these recalled enoki mushrooms should not eat them as Listeria can cause serious illness and death. And, among pregnant women, Listeria can cause miscarriage, stillbirth, and premature delivery of an infected newborn.