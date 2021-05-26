'The French Dispatch' to World Premiere at Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

Last month, Cannes director Thierry Fremaux told Variety that a “planetary blockbuster” would make its debut at this year’s late edition of the prestigious film festival—with Denis Villeneuve’s Dune already set for a Venice premiere, what other “planetary blockbuster” could there be? Variety has saved us the embarrassment of further speculation by revealing the answer: F9 (aka Fast & Furious 9) has the honor of being the big, buzzy blockbuster to muscle its way into the fancy schmancy film festival, where the ninth installment in the vehicular action-opera franchise will hob-knob with the likes of highly-anticipated new films from Wes Anderson, Sean Baker, Todd Haynes, and Leos Carax. Unfortunately, Vin Diesel and the Fast #family will not be in attendance, thus robbing us—the general moviegoing population, and the people whose ticket stubs made nine of these damn movies possible—the sheer joy of seeing Vin Diesel decked out in white linens, posing alongside Isabelle Huppert on the Palais.