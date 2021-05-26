Cancel
'The French Dispatch' to World Premiere at Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

By Elsa Keslassy
Middletown Press
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” is finally set to world premiere in competition at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival, Variety has learned. The Searchlight title doesn’t have a release date as yet, and Disney is expected to unveil one soon for later this year. The 2021 edition of the Cannes Film Festival will kick off July 6 with Leos Carax’ “Annette” and a competition jury presided over by Spike Lee.

MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

40 Movies We Hope to See at Cannes 2021, from Jane Campion to Claire Denis

Sorry, Oscars: For decades, the Official Selection of the Cannes Film Festival has been the ultimate source of anticipation by movie lovers worldwide. No festival on Earth has commanded the same blend of cinephilia and red carpet glamour, as films from some of the most revered directors working today announce their arrival in front of the world’s most discerning audience.
Movies/Film

Wes Anderson’s ‘The French Dispatch’ Will Open in Theaters in October, After Playing Cannes and the New York Film Festival

Wes Anderson‘s The French Dispatch has a new release date: October! The latest Anderson ensemble was due out last year, but we all know how things turned out for most films due out in 2020. Anderson’s pic was also supposed to play at the Cannes Film Festival last year, but when Cannes got Cannes-celed, those plans went down the toilet as well. But The French Dispatch will have its day at Cannes this year – and it’s playing the New York Film Festival, too.
Moviespapermag.com

Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' Is Finally Coming

Like most other highly anticipated 2020 flicks that experienced many COVID-19 delays, Wes Anderson's drama/comedy The French Dispatch that was scheduled to show in theaters this past summer is finally coming to big screens on October 22. For those of you who need a refresher, the film is a disjunctive...
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Wes Anderson to Shoot Next Film in Spain This Summer

With Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch finally confirmed to world premiere at Cannes Film Festival (who have delayed their full selection announcement to June 3), we’re waiting to see when Searchlight Pictures will follow up with the U.S. release date, but in the meantime, the director is setting his sights on his next project. Last fall it was reported he’d be embarking on a new romance film set in, fittingly, Rome but it looks like plans have shifted.
MoviesMovieWeb

Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch Gets New Release Date and Motion Poster Ahead of Cannes Debut

The movies of Wes Anderson always come with something of a buzz around them, and the director's new movie The French Dispatch finally has a release date of October 22, 2021. Searchlight Pictures announced that the movie, which stars an ensemble cast led by Anderson favorite Bill Murray, will also receive its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in July and feature at the New York Film Festival in the Fall before going on general release. A new poster was released with the announcement.
Movieshypebeast.com

'The French Dispatch' Receives Official Theatrical Release Date

After numerous delays due to the ongoing pandemic and an indefinite postponement, Wes Anderson‘s The French Dispatch finally has an official theatrical release date. According to Variety, the Searchlight Pictures-produced movie will land in theaters on October 22 — after its scheduled premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, which kicks off on July 6. The film will debut on the same weekend as Edgar Wright‘s horror The Last Night in Soho and Clint Eastwood‘s western Cry Macho.
MoviesMiddletown Press

IFC Films Buys Paul Verhoeven's 'Benedetta' Ahead of Cannes Debut (EXCLUSIVE)

IFC Films has struck early, nabbing North American rights to “Benedetta” ahead of the erotic thriller’s premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. The film has drawn interest from a number of distributors due in part to its pedigree. “Benedetta” is directed by a master of the form, Paul Verhoeven, who previously oversaw “Basic Instinct,” “Total Recall” and “Black Book.” It marks Verhoeven’s first directorial effort since his 2016 film “Elle,” which premiered in competition at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival and earned an Oscar nomination for its star Isabelle Huppert.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Cannes Film Festival 2021 Lineup Announced (Updating Live)

Cannes is back in full force with the announcement of the Official Selection for the film festival’s 74th edition. Taking place in July after having been originally scheduled for May, Cannes is returning with an in-person event after the pandemic forced the festival to cancel in 2020. Spike Lee, who was supposed to head the jury and premiere his “Da 5 Bloods” out of competition last year, is returning to Cannes 2021 as jury president. Films such as Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch,” Leos Carax’s “Annette,” and Paul Verhoeven’s “Benedetta” were all supposed to premiere at Cannes 2020 but are now confirmed for Cannes 2021 after waiting a year to be unveiled to the world.
MoviesNewsTimes

Film Constellation Boards Cannes Market Bound Psychological Thriller 'John and the Hole' (EXCLUSIVE)

Production, finance and sales outfit Film Constellation has boarded international sales on psychological thriller “John and the Hole.” The film is directed by Spanish helmer Pascual Sisto, who was selected as one of the top 10 directors to watch by Variety this year, and is written by Oscar winning “Birdman” scribe Nicolás Giacobone, adapted from his short story “El Pozo.”
Moviesseattlepi.com

MK2 Films Boards Andrea Arnold's Cannes-bound Film 'Cow' (EXCLUSIVE)

U.S sales banner Submarine Entertainment is handing North America sales. “Cow” will unspool in the new section called Cannes Premieres which is dedicated to anticipated movies from well-established directors. Each film will have a gala premiere at the Debussy Theater. Arnold is considered a Cannes regular, having previously won three...
Moviesimdb.com

Cannes Critics’ Week Unveils 2021 Lineup: 13 World Premieres, No U.S. Directors

The Cannes Film Festival’s parallel Critics’ Week section is celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2021 with a lineup that is heavy on French talent and nonexistent when it comes to U.S. filmmakers. This year’s Critics’ Week selection includes 13 world premieres, seven of them in competition. As always, Critics’ Week is made of up first and-second time directorial efforts. The selection committee says it received 1,620 short films and watched 1,000 features in 2021. The lineup was selected by Critics’ Week artistic director Charles Tesson and his committee. Each section of the Critics’ Week lineup is made up of about 30 percent of films directed by women.
MoviesGreenwichTime

'F9' Is Cannes Film Festival's Mystery Blockbuster (EXCLUSIVE)

“F9,” the latest installment of Universal’s action-packed “Fast & Furious” franchise, is the teased “planetary blockbuster” heading to the Cannes Film Festival, Variety has learned. Starring Vin Diesel, John Cena and Michelle Rodriguez, the highly anticipated movie is already a major international B.O. milestone, having grossed over $250 million worldwide,...
Moviesworldofreel.com

Cannes 2021: Mia Hansen-Løve’s ‘Bergman Island’ Lands at IFC Films, Trailer Released

Mia Hansen-Løve had a hard time with critics as the yet-undistributed-in-the-U.S. ”Maya” felt like a minor and disappointing work in her, otherwise, ever-growing career as a director. Her next one sounds like something special though. “Bergman Island” stars Mia Wasikowska and Anders Danielsen Lie as filmmakers and romantic partners who travel to remote Fårö island, where Ingmar Bergman lived, to write their next screenplays. Rumors are saying this is a semi-autobiographical film, which is unsurprising — Hansen-Løve had her own relationship with a fellow filmmaker, Olivier Assayas end in similar circumstances. We know someone who has seen this film and says it is an absolute contender for the Palme d’Or at Cannes in July. The trailer has just been released and it looks just as mysterious and apoplectic as it sounds on paper. IFC just bought the rights to the film and, from what I am told, are planning on releasing the film in November.
MoviesA.V. Club

F9 is the big secret blockbuster playing at Cannes

Last month, Cannes director Thierry Fremaux told Variety that a “planetary blockbuster” would make its debut at this year’s late edition of the prestigious film festival—with Denis Villeneuve’s Dune already set for a Venice premiere, what other “planetary blockbuster” could there be? Variety has saved us the embarrassment of further speculation by revealing the answer: F9 (aka Fast & Furious 9) has the honor of being the big, buzzy blockbuster to muscle its way into the fancy schmancy film festival, where the ninth installment in the vehicular action-opera franchise will hob-knob with the likes of highly-anticipated new films from Wes Anderson, Sean Baker, Todd Haynes, and Leos Carax. Unfortunately, Vin Diesel and the Fast #family will not be in attendance, thus robbing us—the general moviegoing population, and the people whose ticket stubs made nine of these damn movies possible—the sheer joy of seeing Vin Diesel decked out in white linens, posing alongside Isabelle Huppert on the Palais.
Moviessamachar-news.com

Vin Diesel-starrer ‘F9’ to screen at Cannes film fest in July

The upcoming Vin Diesel-starrer “F9”, latest release in the “Fast & Furious” franchise, is the Hollywood “blockbuster” that Cannes Film Festival authorities promised to screen at the gala, to be held from July 6 to 17 this year. Ever since Cannes chief Thierry Fremaux told Variety that the forthcoming 73rd edition of the festival would screen a “planetary blockbuster”, a guessing game started among the worldwide press over which film he meant.