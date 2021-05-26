GM does not commit to Evgeny Kuznetsov staying with Capitals

When the Boston Bruins and the Washington Capitals drop the puck this Saturday, it will mark the beginning of an unusual NHL postseason. Four teams in each of the four (temporary) divisions will battle for the Stanley Cup, and they’ll start off playing against one another—a fitting culmination to a pandemic-compressed season that’s been full of heated intra-conference play. The nuances of this year’s format mean that some of the potential Stanley Cup matchups are almost too beautiful to dare to dream of—Toronto could play Boston in the Final? Nathan MacKinnon could go up against Connor McDavid?! But someone has to get there first.