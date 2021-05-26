Cancel
Cut Off, LA

Mes Ami Market in Cut Off Brings Together Local Businesses

houmatimes.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal small business owner, Charla LeCompte Chouest, is bringing new opportunities to the Cut Off area with the Mes Ami Market. The Mes Ami Market will be a permanent storefront located at 14410 W Main St. Suite 2 in Cut Off. Chouest has a close-knit group with other locally owned small businesses that frequently participate in pop-up shop events together. They have various types of businesses that offer diverse customized items. Public interest is what led Chouest to organize a quarterly shopping event, Mimosa Market. Chouest felt like people were always wanting more at the events. This is where the concept for Mes Ami Market stemmed from.

www.houmatimes.com
