“Evil Dead Rise” Film Set For HBO Max

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s official, a new film in the “Evil Dead” franchise is on the way with “Evil Dead Rise” at the franchise’s original home with New Line Cinema. Though franchise star Bruce Campbell won’t appear, the new film builds off the original trilogy rather than the 2013 reboot. The story follows two estranged sisters (Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan) whose reunion is cut short by flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival.

www.darkhorizons.com
