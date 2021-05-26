Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Evil Dead' Sequel 'Evil Dead Rise' Coming to HBO Max With Sam Raimi, Bruce Campbell Executive Producing

By Rebecca Rubin
SFGate
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForty years after the release of “Evil Dead,” the supernatural horror trilogy created by Sam Raimi is rising from the ashes. A new installment, titled “Evil Dead Rise,” is in the works at New Line Cinema. Unlike its predecessors, “Evil Dead Rise” won’t play in theaters. It will be released...

www.sfgate.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Raimi
Person
Alyssa Sutherland
Person
Bruce Campbell
Person
James Wan
Person
Robert Tapert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Evil Dead#Supernatural Horror#Film Producer#Starz Inc#Starlight Media#Diversity Program#New Line#Evil Dead Rise#Evil Forces#Executive Producer#Horror Hits#Hollywood#Flesh Possessing Demons#Darkness#Theaters#France
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
SONY
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Army
Related
MoviesComicBook

Spider-Man 4 Would Be Celebrating A 10 Year Anniversary Today

Today would mark the ten-year anniversary of Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 4 releasing in theaters - if the movie hadn't fallen apart in the production process. By now the story of Spider-Man 4's fall is infamous - but for those who don't know, here's a recap of that bit of comic book history: After Spider-Man 3 hits theaters in 2007, Sony immediately went to work on developing Spider-Man 4 in 2008, for release in 2011, with rumors stating plans for Spider-Man 5 (and possibly a whole second trilogy) were also in the wings (those production plans have since been refuted by Raimi). Zodiac writer James Vanderbilt was handling the script, and Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, and the other trilogy actors were coming back - with some exciting new additions, as well.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Sam Raimi's Spider-Man Franchise Has A Sad Anniversary Today And Fans Are Still Bummed Out

The Spider-Man franchise, more than most any other superhero series, has a decent amount of “what could have been” projects. Andrew Garfield was promised two sequels to his The Amazing Spider-Man 2, but they never materialized. Writer-director Drew Goddard workshopped a Sinister Six movie that didn’t get off the ground. And on this day 10 years ago, Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 4 was originally intended to hit theaters… only, it never did, and Spider-Man fans remain pretty bummed about it.
MoviesMovieWeb

Sam Raimi's Canceled Spider-Man 4 Trends on What Would Be Its 10th Anniversary

Today would be the tenth anniversary of Sam Raimi's Spider-man 4 if the sequel was released when it was first announced. In a tweet posted by Sony Pictures in 2009, the movie was given a release date of May 6, 2011. Ultimately, the movie was scrapped before filming could begin, and fans have spent the past decade wondering what could have been if Tobey Maguire had one last adventure.
MoviesMovieWeb

Venom 2 Is Hiding an Avengers Easter Egg and Nod to Sam Raimi's Spider-Man

Eagle-eyed viewers have already spotted not one, but two exciting teases in one split-second scene from the Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer, hinting at both Sam Raimi's Spider-Man and the Avengers in one fell swoop. The recent footage may only be a couple of minutes long, but it is already so chock-full of Easter eggs and teases that fans do not know what to do with themselves. Other than head to the internet to speculate and celebrate, of course.
MoviesMovieWeb

How Spider-Man 4 Cancellation Paved the Way for Peter Parker's MCU Future

In today's edition of "what if?" alternate superhero history, we look back at what could have been as Sam Raimi's Spider-man 4 would have hit theaters exactly a decade ago. Following the financial success of Spider-Man 3, the plan was to have Raimi direct another installment with Tobey Maguire reprising his role as Peter Parker once more. That didn't happen.
MoviesMovieWeb

Venom 2 Is Set in Its Own World But Has Links to Sam Raimi's Spider-Man

A Spider-Man Easter egg in the Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer has had some Marvel fans suspecting a crossover, but director Andy Serkis says this isn't the case. In the new trailer, Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) can be seen reading the Daily Bugle, the newspaper Peter Parker works for as a photographer. The logo is remarkably similar to the stylings the paper had in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man movies, and naturally, many were speculating over what this could mean.
Video Gamesdreadxp.com

Lost Hands Club – Why Resident Evil Village Needs Bruce Campbell

Things are pretty strange in Resident Evil Village. Not too strange for the Resident Evil universe, but still pretty odd. Werewolves. Murderous dolls. Piles of bugs that look like creepy gals. Giants (that I wish were scarier) that morph into really gross dogs or something . It’s all pretty wild stuff, but our protagonist, Ethan, seems to take it all in stride. He’s alarmingly calm considering the stakes and some of the stuff that happens to him, honestly. It’s almost funny, but it’d be nice to see a bit more energy put into reacting to this stuff. To see someone really give this strangeness the reactions it deserves.
Violent Crimespunchdrunkcritics.com

‘Evil Dead Rise’ Returns Home To New Line, Eyes June Start For Shooting

It’s been almost a year since we first brought news of the next installment in the Evil Dead franchise, then titled Evil Dead Now. Confirmation has come out today that the upcoming film, now called Evil Dead Rise, is a lot closer then we thought. It’s been reported that the film has returned to the studio that originally brought it to wide audiences, New Line Cinema…the OG small budget horror movie house. Moreover, it will debut on HBOMax, though it’s unclear if joint release is in it’s future. Lee Cronin, Sam Rami’s handpicked director to move the franchise forward, will be steering the ship into uncharted waters, moving the story into the city. Evil Dead has always been a cabin in the woods franchise, or, I guess sometimes Castle in the woods if we’re including Army of Darkness but, in an article from TheHollywoodReporter it sounds like we’re heading for much different ground:
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Evil Dead Rise’ Set at New Line

Forty years after filmmaker Sam Raimi unleashed The Evil Dead, New Line is unveiling Evil Dead Rise, a new installment in the cult horror franchise set to debut on HBO Max. It’s unclear if the film will also get a theatrical release at this stage. Irish filmmaker Lee Cronin, known...
MoviesIGN

Evil Dead Rise Skips Theaters for Streaming

Evil Dead Rise, the upcoming movie in the long-running horror franchise, is skipping movie theaters entirely for a launch on streaming services. Evil Dead Rise will premiere on HBO Max in the US, Canal Plus in the UK, and Metropolitan in France, according to an article in Variety published on Wednesday.
MoviesEmpire

Alyssa Sutherland And Lily Sullivan Starring In Evil Dead Rise

We've known for a while that original Evil Dead filmmaking trio Sam Raimi, Rob Tapert and Bruce "Ash" Campbell were planning a new film in the franchise, setting up a brand new story set in the same deadite-afflicted world. The official details have arrived, with word that Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan will star in Evil Dead Rise.
MoviesTor.com

A New Evil Dead Film Is Coming to HBO Max

A new Evil Dead film is coming… to HBO Max. According to The Hollywood Reporter, New Line Cinema is producing a new installment of the horror franchise, Evil Dead Rise, with original star Bruce Campbell and director Sam Raimi onboard as executive producers, and Lee Cronin tapped to direct. The...
Movies/Film

‘Evil Dead Rise’ Headed to HBO Max, Will Take the Franchise Out of the Woods and Into the City

We’ve known a new Evil Dead movie was on the way for a few months now, but we now have some concrete details about just what the film is, and where it’s headed. The latest entry in the series is titled Evil Dead Rise, and The Hole in the Ground filmmaker Lee Cronin is on board to write and direct. Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell are also on hand as executive producers. And this Evil Dead is offering up a twist – rather than take us into the woods, the primary setting of (almost) all the previous films, this Evil Dead Rise is headed into the city. It’s also headed to HBO Max.