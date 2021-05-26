Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

BTS X McDonald’s merch dropping tonight, watch group’s new commercial now

By MOViN 92.5
movin925.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleAs of today, you can go to your local McDonald’s and order the BTS Meal, which consists of the K-Pop superstars’ signature order: 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, medium drink, and Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces. But tonight, McDonald’s is taking the BTS collab even further. At 7 p.m....

www.movin925.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merch#Abc Audio#Chicken Mcnuggets#Cajun#Bts Mcdonald#The Weverse Shop#The Bts Meal#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gold
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
BTS
Related
Restaurantsgranthshala.com

Why BTS’ McDonald’s Meal Is Separate From the Happy Meal

McDonald’s released its BTS meal, along with two new sauces and purple-themed packaging in some countries. This collaboration is different from Happy Meals, a regular menu item directed at younger customers. Here’s what we know about BTS food and this fast-food chain. BTS collaborates with McDonald’s to bring its food...
MusicHypebae

BTS x McDonald's Mania Isn't Over Yet—Duo Expands Collab With Second Merch Drop

Since its launch in late May, the BTS x McDonald’s meal has caused quite a stir — savvy resellers have been peddling used packaging from the meal online, while particularly enthusiastic K-pop fans shut down several McDonald’s locations in Indonesia due to overcrowding. Building on the hype, BTS and McDonald’s have announced a second drop of co-branded merchandise commemorating their historic partnership.
BusinessPosted by
GQMagazine

The New BTS McDonald's Partnership Comes With a Super-Sized Amount of Merch

The response to Travis Scott’s McDonald’s meal—featuring a brisk resale economy and ingredient shortages at some McD's restaurants—felt seismic. But the chain’s latest partnership, with world-dominating South Korean supergroup BTS (call it BTS x McDonald's) is designed to make the previous fanfare look like small, French-fried potatoes. The partnership, which launched June 9th, has been frying-oil. In Indonesia, McDonald’s franchises were forced to just stop taking orders and pack things up for the day because demand for the meal was so overwhelming. Pieces of the special-edition purple packaging alone are reselling for multiples of the meal’s price, while some fans are working hard to preserve the bags and sauce lids in pristine condition.
LifestylePosted by
Mashed

McDonald's Just Revealed Its BTS Merch. Here's What You Need To Know

It's quite the big day for fans of the K-pop supergroup, BTS, and not just because the hot-as-gochujang group's much-awaited, recently-released hit song "Butter" has "glided" into its third week at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart — even though this record-breaking smash hit is well on its way to breaking BTS's own longest reign at number one (via Billboard). And speaking of record-breaking, "Butter" has already broken five — yes, five — Guinness World Records across YouTube and Spotify, including "most viewers for the premiere of a music video on YouTube" (via Rappler). Those are pretty major accomplishments, too. But today, something else that's really exciting is happening for BTS fans — especially those who are looking to wear their BTS-loving hearts on their sleeves, so to speak:
MusicThe Drum

McDonalds: BTS Saucy and Melting Collection

McDonald's has officially launched it's 'Saucy Collection' and 'Melting Collection', created in collaboration with BTS, as part of its Famous Orders campaign. The collections go on sale at 7pm EST (June 16) features characters hand-drawn by BTS themselves, while the 'Melting Collection” is inspired by the band’s record-breaking song 'Butter'.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Would You Wear These Custom BTS x McDonald's Meal Sneakers?

While some fans are enshrining McDonald’s BTS Meal packaging, Singapore creative Josiah Chua decided to turn the bright purple wrapping for the collaboration into a pair of custom sneakers. Starting with a Nike Air Max Plus TN base, Chua meticulously cut and shaped panels from the McNugget box and drink...
TV & VideosPosted by
BGR.com

Everyone’s binge-watching this raunchy new Netflix comedy right now

For anyone in the US who’s been going through Schitt’s Creek withdrawals and could use a hilarious new comedy from our neighbor to the north, especially as an antidote of sorts to the pandemic and all kinds of other negative news in the world right now, rejoice — Netflix has you covered, in the form of a raunchy sitcom from Catherine Reitman. Season 5 of her show Workin’ Moms just got added to Netflix in the US a few days ago, and already it’s one of the most-watched Netflix shows, having rocketed up the streamer’s ranks of what’s popular across the...
RestaurantsShorthorn

UTA students, faculty and alumni share their thoughts on McDonald’s BTS meal

One thing J Balvin, Travis Scott and BTS all have in common is that their McDonald’s meals come with a medium order of fries. Following the success of earlier collaborations, McDonald’s released a meal for the Grammy-nominated South Korean group BTS on May 26 in the U.S. The meal includes a 10 piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, medium Coke and Sweet Chili and Cajun sauces. The promotion is expected to run until Sunday.
RestaurantsPosted by
Vice

The Wildest Ways People Are Preserving Their McDonald’s BTS Meals

A recent collaboration between the most recognizable K-pop boy band and fast-food chain has people super stoked. We’re talking shrines for meal packaging and opportunistic scalpers reselling at exorbitant prices. Yes, we’re talking about The BTS Meal at McDonald’s. TWICE on Their Sisterhood, Supporters, and Summer Single ‘Alcohol-Free’. Therese Reyes.
Celebritiesstudybreaks.com

BTS Continues To Prove Their Global Influence With Their McDonald’s Collaboration

While this collab was by no means expected, ARMY fans everywhere were pleasantly surprised and couldn’t be more proud of their idols. South Korea’s biggest boy band, BTS, recently collaborated with McDonald’s to launch an exclusive “BTS meal” just in time to promote their latest summer anthem, “Butter.” The limited-edition BTS meal — which consists of 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, a medium Coke and the new Cajun and Sweet Chili dipping sauces — is the first celebrity collaboration to go on sale globally.
Theater & Danceallkpop.com

Pre-order platforms for BTS's special 'Butter' album lists the title of group's new single as 'Permission to Dance'

ARMYs believe that they've discovered the title of BTS's upcoming new single, set for release on July 9!. Back on June 14, BTS announced the release of a special single album, 'Butter'. The album will serve as a gift dedicated to ARMYs on the fan club's birthday, July 9. Then, pre-orders for the physical 'Butter' album opened up on June 15 via global distribution platforms. Some of these platforms have already listed the tracklist for the 'Butter' single album, as you can see below!
MusicPOLLSTAR

Asia News: Dragon Dancing, COVID Restrictions, BTS Meal At McDonald’s

Six artists managed by Live Nation's electronic music management company, Dragon Dancing, were cited by China's DJ Mag Awards, including Carta for DJ of the Year; Chace and Terry Zhong, first and second, respectively, for Producers of the Year; Yako, third place for Alternative DJ of the Year; and Chinese Bounce Mafia and Beauz, first and second, respectively, for DJ Group of the Year.
Beauty & Fashionallkpop.com

BTS's V dazzles with a new hairstyle

Fans were stunned at BTS V's new look at "BTS, THE BEST SHOWCASE" that was aired today. The artist had short black hair, which complimented his gorgeous visuals and made fans swoon over him. Dazzling with his visual and beautiful vocal, Kim Taehyung topped the trends immediately on twipple despite...
Video GamesNintendo Life

Celebrate Sonic's 30th With This New Line Of Official Merch

Continuing the Sonic the Hedgehog 30th anniversary celebrations, Numskull Designs has developed a new range of blue blur merchandise that's ready to order as we speak. You'll find a hoodie, t-shirt, hat, and socks available in the clothes department, as well as a water bottle, mug, wireless charger and pin badge set to complete the range. Maybe we're just getting old, but those socks are kinda speaking to us.