San Diego, CA

San Diego’s ‘Big Bay Boom’ to Return Live This Fourth of July

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 9 days ago
Photo credit: file

The Port of San Diego announced Wednesday that the “Big Bay Boom,” San Diego’s longtime Fourth of July tradition, will return as a live event this year.

The event was canceled in 2020 because of coronavirus concerns.

The fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. on July 4th, according to the Port of San Diego.

The roughly 20-minute pyrotechnic display can be viewed from Shelter Island, Harbor Island, North Embarcadero, South Embarcadero, Cesar E. Chavez Park and Coronado Ferry Landing.

Residents wishing to watch the event from their boats can find more information at bigbayboom.com.

The Metropolitan Transit System will provide expanded train, trolley and bus service on July 4 and will offer a “Friends Ride Free” program, during which one person may ride free alongside a fare-paying customer on all MTS routes.

“The Big Bay Boom this year will be our 20th, and we hope it welcomes everyone back from a year under COVID-19,” said Sandy Purdon, the event’s executive producer.

“Besides being one of the largest July 4 fireworks shows in America, it supports the Armed Services YMCA and our military families in San Diego.”

The event will also be telecast live on Fox5 San Diego and affiliates in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sacramento, Fresno and Bakersfield. A musical simulcast will be broadcast live on KGB 101.5 FM radio.

–City News Service

