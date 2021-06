Idle Dino Zoo is a new idle game by Tech Tree Games. This title allows players to open and run their own zoo filled with many different types of dinosaurs. Players purchase new dinos and wait for them to breed and multiply. Buildings such as bathrooms, restaurants and shops can also be purchased. Purchasing buildings raises the number of visitors to the zoo. Players earn a constant income from visitors, even when not playing the game. Therefore, the more buildings you have, the more money you earn. Dinosaurs can also be sold to make money to purchase additional dinos and buildings. As more dinosaurs are collected and more money is earned, players can purchase brand-new dinosaurs and buildings.