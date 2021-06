On July 1st Albertans will be able to breathe a great, unmasked sigh of relief as the province lifts its pandemic restrictions. That is unless you live in one of the two major cities. In that case, citizens may still end up legally obligated to wear stifling face coverings while indoors until the end of July or even possibly the end of 2021. The mayors of both Edmonton and Calgary appear to be intransigent when it comes to lifting the mask bylaws in the cities in concert with the rest of the province. If Edmonton and Calgary maintain their mask bylaws beyond July 1st, their local businesses will pay the price.