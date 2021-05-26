Cancel
Naugatuck, CT

Obituary: Connie M. Oliveira

Cover picture for the articleNAUGATUCK — Connie M. Oliveira, 51, died unexpectedly on May 25, 2021, at MidState Medical Center in Meriden. Connie was born June 15, 1969, in Venezuela, a daughter of Maria E. Oliveira and the late Francisco F. Oliveira. Connie lived in Naugatuck most of her life, graduated from Naugatuck High School, attended Western Connecticut State University and worked for Hartford HealthCare for over 25 years. Connie was a parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Church and was a devoted daughter, sister and aunt who loved spending time with her family.

