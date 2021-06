Chicago West got caught red-handed trying to sneak away with one of Kim’s designer handbags in this cute new photo. Is it considered stealing if it’s from your mom’s closet? Well, if it is, Kim Kardashian West, 40, does not seem to mind! On June 24, Kim caught daughter Chicago West, 3, with her tiny hands on a hot pink see-through handbag, as she tried to make her way out of mommy’s designer closet. “Caught someone trying to sneak off with my stuff,” Kim tweeted out, along with a photo of the toddler dressed in an oversized tie-dye shirt and sporting a big mischievous grin.