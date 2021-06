It's time to ask again: What is it with these novice political candidates who don't bother to vote in major electoral contests?. The latest member of this Hall of Shame is Caitlyn Jenner, who thinks she'd like to be the governor of California. She joins the ranks of fellow California wannabe politicos of the recent past Carly Fiorina and Meg Whitman, both Republicans, who got caught not casting a ballot on some crucial election days.