Grand Coulee, WA

GCHS Alumni Association All-class Reunion

By press release
 18 days ago

The sixth all-class reunion sponsored by the Grand Coulee High School Alumni Association will take place the second full weekend of August at North Dam Park. Held every fourth year to coincide with the Olympics, the reunion was cancelled last year because of Covid-19, but so were the Summer Olympic Games! The reunion will begin at 6 P M on Friday, August 13, 2021, with a registration and time of visiting at the covered picnic area above the Gehrke Windmills. Some individual classes will hold get-togethers Friday night at the homes of local classmates, and locations will be included in letters sent by class coordinators in their final notes to classes. That information will also be available at the park and you can stop by and register so others will know you’re in attendance and where to connect with you.

